MEPC82 Meets Early October, Impact Assessment Report on Agenda

by Ship & Bunker News Team

MEPC82: October meeting. Image Credit / S&B.

The key International Maritime Organisation committee that will decide the mechanisms for reducing greenhouse gas emissions from global shipping is to meet in London in the first week of October.

Having agreed the direction of travel at MEPC80, MEPC82 will discuss the steering committee's report on "the comprehensive impact assessment of the basket of candidate GHG reduction mid-term measures", the IMO has said.

The mid-measures such as a global fuel standard and a carbon-pricing mechanism for emissions from shipping are expected to be adopted by the IMO in late 2025.

Impact assessments cover a range of factors including cargo value and type, transport costs and cost-effectiveness.

In the run up to the meeting, working groups will convene including the Intersessional Working Group on Development of Technical Provisions for Safety of Ships using Alternative Fuels in mid-September and the 17th meeting of the Intersessional Working Group on Reduction of GHG Emissions from Ships in late September.

MEPC82 meets at the IMO building from September 30 to October 4.