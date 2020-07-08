Gibraltar: Cruise Ships Make Bunkers-only Calls

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ships in the Gibraltar Strait. File Image / Pixabay.

Two cruise ships have made technical calls at the port of Gibraltar, the port authority has said.

Explorer of the Seas and Jewel of the Seas docked at the port this week "to take bunkers, lubrication oils, fresh water, stores and provisions."

Under the government's coronavirus pandemic policy, crew members cannot disembark the ships nor can shore-based staff board during their stay.

The cruise sector has been particularly hard hit by the collapse in demand in the wake of the global spread of coronavirus with the majority of the world's fleet in lay up.

P&O Cruises is to offload its Oceana liner which was refurbished in 2017, according to trade news provider Cruise Trade News.