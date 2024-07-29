Oilmar Appoints Lead Credit Manager in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Sisodia has worked for the company since October 2020, serving previously as a credit risk manager. Image Credit: Neeraj Sisodia / LinkedIn

Marine fuel trading firm Oilmar has appointed a lead credit manager.

Dubai-based Neeraj Sisodia has been appointed to the role of lead credit manager at Oilmar, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Sunday.

Sisodia has worked for the company since October 2020, serving previously as a credit risk manager.

He had earlier served as global bunker credit management lead for GP Global from April to September 2020.

Prior to that he had worked for Dynamar from 2019 to 2020, for Ocean Intelligence from 2013 to 2018, for Avestha Consulting from 2012 to 2013 and for Lloyd's List Intelligence from 2007 to 2011.