BUNKER JOBS: UK Chamber of Shipping Seeks Policy Advisor
Thursday April 21, 2022
The role is based at the industry body's London headquarters. Image Credit: UK Chamber of Shipping
Industry body the UK Chamber of Shipping is seeking to hire an environmental and safety policy advisor in London.
The organisation is looking for candidates with a university degree or equivalent qualification in the maritime or environmental fields. it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.
The post lists the following key responsibilities for the role:
- Keep abreast of international, regional, and domestic regulatory developments that affect the Chamber's policy work, focusing on environmental issues
- Keeping members informed and coordinating their views to formulate policy positions that affect shipping
- Carry out research and prepare position papers on international, regional and domestic developments, and respond to consultations for internal and external audiences
- Manage the process and outcome of projects such as events that promote specific policy outcomes
- Develop policy updates, agendas, minutes and consultation circulars for Chamber members
- Represent the UK Chamber and UK shipping to, as well as developing and maintaining relationships with, government, stakeholders and various public and private organisations (such as the International Maritime Organization, International Chamber of Shipping, European Community Shipowners' Associations)
- Assist in other areas of policy as required
- Write publishable articles on various policy areas as required
- Support the Chamber's Short Sea Shipping Panel and engage when directed with regulators, industry groups and members
