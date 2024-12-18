Norway: Shore Power Firm Attracts New Funding

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Zinus: more staff. File Image / Pixabay.

A Norwegian technology firm that develops shore power infrastructure for shipping has attracted the support of two investors.

Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping Ventures and Norway's state-owned fund, Nysno Climate Investment, are together putting NOK50 million ($4.5m) into Zinus.

The two join established shareholders LOS Gruppen, Eviny Ventures, and DSD as backers of the company and EPSV and Nysno will have a seat on the Zinus board of directors.

The funding will allow the company to increase staff from 50 to 65, according to Zinus.

Zinus designs and manufactures cable management systems and autonomous shore power solutions for the maritime industry. It was establish in 2018 and is based in Bomlo, Norway .