CMA CGM Raises Freight Rates on Asia/Med Routes

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Freight: percentage increase. File Image / Pixabay.

French shipping company CMA CGM has upped the cost of transporting freight from Asia to the Mediterranean by 100%.

In a notice on the company's website, moving a forty foot container (FEU) for all kinds of freight from Asia to the Mediterranean will cost $6,000 from January 15.

A previous notice for the Asia to north Europe route put the cost at $3,000 per FEU from January 1.

Other rates for Mediterranean-bound cargo from Asian ports have similarly risen.

The threat to shipping transiting the Red Sea remains high despite measures by western navies to mitigate the risk.