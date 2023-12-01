Marine Fuels Firm Heinrich Wegener Hires Senior Bunker Trader in Hamburg

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Reuter previously served as a senior bunker trader and consultant for IBT Bunkering & Trading from May 2019 to last month. Image Credit: Andreas Reuter / LinkedIn

German marine fuels firm Heinrich Wegener & Sohn Bunkergesellschaft has hired a senior bunker trader in Hamburg.

Andreas Reuter has joined the company as senior bunker trader and consultant as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Friday.

Reuter previously served as a senior bunker trader and consultant for IBT Bunkering & Trading from May 2019 to last month, and had earlier worked as an independent consultant and for Petrol Bunkering & Trading and ESSO Bunker.

"Being in the bunker and lubricant market since 1929, very solidly financed and with a great portfolio of lubricant and bunker suppliers already in hands, I am optimistic to not only assist in expanding their bunker network but also connect with the expertise of one of Europeans largest independent lubricant-resellers," Reuter said in the post.