ICS Updates Guidance on Reducing GHG From Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Tanker sector: a focus. File Image / Pixabay.

An updated guide on reducing greenhouse gas emissions from ships has been released by shipping body ICS.

The resource -- Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions: A Guide to International Regulatory Compliance -- has been extensively updated and is aimed shipowners, ship operators and managers, according to the International Chamber of Shipping.

"One year on from the introduction of new IMO MARPOL measures, there's still significant confusion in the industry," according to ICS technical director Chris Waddington.

"By providing this clear and comprehensive guide, we hope to facilitate better understanding and more effective action across the industry," Waddington added.

"We've paid particular attention to the needs of the tanker sector, for which the CII regulations are complex."

At International Maritime Organisation's marine environment committee last year (MEPC80), a strategy to constrain ghg emissions from the global fleet was agreed by member states. How this will be achieved in practice is still the subject of negotiation with both technical and economic measures on the table.