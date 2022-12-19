Fujairah November Bunker Sales Drop to Eight-Month Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Sales declined for a third consecutive month in November. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker / Data Credit: Fujairah Oil Industry Zone / S&P Global Commodity Insights

Bunker fuel sales at the Middle Eastern hub of Fujairah, the world's third-largest marine fuels location after Singapore and Rotterdam, dropped to the lowest level in eight months in November.

Total sales excluding lubricants sank by 13.1% on the year to 636,688 m3 in November, according to the latest data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone and price reporting agency S&P Global Commodity Insights.

The total was down by 2.8% from October's level.

Singapore's total sales gained 3.6% on the year and 7.1% on the month in November, rising to the highest monthly total since January 2021.

180 CST VLSFO sales in Fujairah gained 189.8% on the year to 1,594 m3, 380 CST VLSFO sank by 16% to 476,746 m3, HSFO slipped by 2.4% to 129,528 m3, MGO dropped by 80.5% to 903 m3 and LSMGO advanced by 2.5% to 27,917 m3.

HSFO took a 21.6% share of the total market last month, up from 17.4% a year earlier.

Fujairah's average VLSFO price in November was $661/mt, down by 7.2% on the month and up by 6.3% on the year, according to Ship & Bunker data.

Singapore's average VLSFO price in November was down by 6.1% from October's level but up by 9.8% from the level seen a year earlier. Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of average prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost 4.9% on the month and gained 14.6% on the year to $713/mt in November.