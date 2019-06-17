Elenger Starts Helsinki LNG Bunkering Ops

LNG Bunkering. Image Credit: Elenger

Eesti Gaas subsidiary Elenger says it has started LNG bunkering in the port of Helsinki.

The ex-truck service is bunkering the shuttle Megastar, which cruises between Helsinki and Tallinn.

Refulling takes place once a week.

"While LNG bunkering is rather a rare sight in the port of Helsinki these days, it is bound to become one of routine operations in the nearest future: LNG will eventually replace diesel fuel among marine fuels, which will contribute to cleaner air and cleaner Baltic Sea," says Jarko Alanko, the CEO of Elenger Finland.

The firm plan to eventually transition to ship-to-ship refilling, and has a 6,000m³ capacity LNG bunkering vessel currently under construction in China that is set for completion and sea trials in early 2020.