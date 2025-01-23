Mabanaft to Repurpose Four Storage Tanks for Methanol Bunkers in Hamburg

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The four tanks will offer a combined storage capacity of 20,000 m3 of methanol. Image Credit: Mabanaft

German energy firm Mabanaft has announced plans to retrofit four of its storage tanks for methanol storage at Hamburg's Blumensand tank terminal in Germany over the next two years.

The tanks are expected to be retrofitted starting in mid-2025, with methanol storage set to begin in 2027, Mabanaft said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

Mabanaft plans to import and store methanol for distribution across Germany and beyond, anticipating future growth in demand, particularly from the shipping sector.

The four tanks will offer a combined storage capacity of 20,000 m3 of methanol.

"Subject to the necessary approvals their conversion is planned to be carried out in two stages: the first two tanks by mid of 2026 and the further tanks in 2027," Mabanaft said.

In January 2024, the company signed a letter of intent to supply green methanol to TUI Cruises.

"In the shipping industry, there is no single solution for sustainable fuels," Oleksandr Siromakha, head of sustainable fuels at Mabanaft, said.

"That's why we are committed to offering our customers a diverse range of options tailored to their needs—both now and in the future.

"Alongside conventional fuels, we currently offer bio-blends and want to provide more tailored solutions such as hydrogen, ammonia, and methanol."