Peninsula Appoints Head of Business Development in Gibraltar

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new head of business development has worked for Peninsula since November 2002. Image Credit: Alonso Young Torquemada / LinkedIn

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula has appointed a new head of business development in Gibraltar.

Alonso Young Torquemada has taken on the role of head of business development at Peninsula as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile.

He has worked for Peninsula since November 2002, serving previously as general manager for the Americas and supply manager in Gibraltar.

He had earlier worked for Marine Oil Trading from 2000 to 2002, for Shell from 1998 to 2000 and for Marine Oil Broking from 1993 to 1998.

Peninsula saw total global marine fuel sales of about 18 million mt last year, according to Ship & Bunker's Top 10 Bunker Companies for 2025 report.