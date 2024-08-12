Brokerage Norwegian Oil Trading Hires Business Development Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Kihle was previously a partner at Progress Energy from June 2022 to last month. Image Credit: Kristian Saeterli Kihle / LinkedIn

Bunker brokerage Norwegian Oil Trading has hired a new business development manager.

Kristian Saeterli Kihle has joined the company as business development manager as of last month, he said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

Kihle was previously a partner at Progress Energy from June 2022 to last month.

He had earlier worked for Pro Fuels from 2018 to 2021, for Glander International Bunkering from 2016 to 2017 and for Scandinavian Bunkering from 2010 to 2017.

"I am thrilled about the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead and look forward to contributing my skills and experience to this new chapter," he said in the post.