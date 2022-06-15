UK Backs Electric-Powered Vessel Research

by Ship & Bunker News Team

UK: wind power. File Image / Pixabay

The UK has allocated £12 million ($14.5m) for research and development into zero-emission ferries and other vessels as part of the second round of its clean maritime demonstration competition.

The grant is one of a range of initiatives announced by the UK government last month and comes out of UK Shore, a government unit focused on supporting green development in the maritime sector.

MJR Controls, which won in the first round of funding, has made wind turbine, charging points for electric-powered vessels.

These will be installed at the Lynn and Inner Dowsing offshore wind farms in late summer, a government press release said. The UK Shore programme runs for three years.