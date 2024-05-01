Shore Power at Valletta Will cut Cruise Ship Emissions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Valletta: harbour entrance. File Image / Pixabay.

Valletta has had shore power installed to curtail emissions from cruise ships.

Government agency Infrastructure Malta oversaw the facility being installed at the end of 2023.

Ivan Falzon, Infrastructure Malta's chief executive, told Reuters that the shore-to-ship connection will reduce emissions from vessels by 90%, while benefitting 17,000 people who live in residential areas nearby the cruise ship terminal.

Cold ironing at the Mediterranean port was first mooted in 2021. Two firms, Nidec Group and Excel Sis, were reported to have got the contract for the work.

Shore power means that ships working cargo can switch to shore power rather than use their own power and keep engines running. Cruise ships require power when docked to keep ship hotel services operating.