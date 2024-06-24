Vessel Abandoned in Arabian Sea After Flooding

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship issued a distress call while about 96 nautical miles south-east of Nishtun in Yemen at 8:41 AM UTC on Sunday. Image Credit: UKMTO

A commercial ship has been abandoned in the Arabian Sea over the weekend after flooding.

The ship issued a distress call while about 96 nautical miles south-east of Nishtun in Yemen at 8:41 AM UTC on Sunday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post.

"A merchant vessel is reported to have suffered flooding that cannot be contained," the agency said.

"This has forced the master and crew to abandon the ship.

"They have been recovered by an assisting ship.

"The relevant authorities have been informed.

"This is confirmed as a SOLAS incident."

The agency did not report the cause of the flooding.