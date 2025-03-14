Dan-Bunkering Hires Head of Dry Cargo

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bjarke Poulsen has been appointed as fuel supplier & head of dry cargo. Image Credit: Dan-Bunkering

Global hybrid marine fuels firm Dan-Bunkering has hired a new head of dry cargo in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Bjarke Poulsen has joined the company as a fuel supplier and head of dry cargo to strengthen its dry cargo business, the firm said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

He had previously worked as a bunker manager at the maritime firm Centurion Bulk from May 2016 to this month.

Poulsen also worked for Ultrabulk Shipping from 2011 to 2016.

"We are delighted to welcome Bjarke to our European team. His industry experience, market understanding, and strong network will make him a valuable addition to our team, Michel Dominique Thomsen, commercial director at Dan-Bunkering Europe, said.

"Bjarke will be responsible for driving the development of our services and value offerings to our customers within the Dry Cargo segment, collaborating closely with our team of Fuel Suppliers across our European offices, which are already dedicated to this area of our business."