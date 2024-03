Osprey Energy Hires Marine Division Managing Director in Rotterdam

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Den Boogert was previously a sales manager for Wärtsilä. Image Credit: Koen den Boogert / LinkedIn

Tanker operator and bunkering firm Osprey Energy has hired a managing director for its marine division in Rotterdam.

Koen den Boogert joined the company as marine managing director in Rotterdam as of last month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Thursday.

Den Boogert was previously a sales manager for Wärtsilä from September to November 2023. He had earlier worked in a variety of bunkering and other roles since 2004 for companies including World Fuel Services, Glander International Bunkering, South African Bunkering and Trading and Global Risk Management.

Osprey Energy specialises in tanker operation, chartering and bunkering, according to the company's website.