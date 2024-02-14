Bunker One Appoints Manager of New Fuels and Carbon Markets

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Pedersen has worked for Bunker One since February 2019. Image Credit: Kristian Korsgaard Pedersen / LinkedIn

Global marine fuel supplier Bunker One has appointed its first manager of new fuels and carbon markets.

Kristian Korsgaard Pedersen has been appointed manager of new fuels and carbon markets in Aalborg as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Tuesday.

Pedersen has worked for Bunker One since February 2019, serving previously as sales and business development manager. He had earlier worked in a variety of bunkering roles since 1998 for Unioil Supply, Glander International Bunkering and OW Bunker.

"I started this journey 4 years ago, with an open mind, and to learn everything there is to know about decarbonizing the shipping industry," Pedersen said in the post.

"This accumulated knowledge makes me well aware that it will be a long and winding road towards a zero-carbon future.

"So for the time being, my focus is locked in on two of the most obvious short-term fuel solutions biofuel and methanol."