Fratelli Cosulich Hires Trading Manager in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Dharwal was previously a senior marine fuel trader in Fujairah for Gulf Petrol Supplies. Image Credit: Fratelli Cosulich

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Fratelli Cosulich has hired a new trading manager in Dubai.

Deepak Dharwal has joined the company as trading manager in Dubai as of this month, the firm said earlier this week.

Dharwal was previously a senior marine fuel trader in Fujairah for Gulf Petrol Supplies from August 2017 to this month.

He had earlier worked for GP Global from 2015 to 2017, for LQM from 2013 to 2015, for Adani Group from 2010 to 2013 and for Phillips Carbon Black Limited from 2007 to 2010.

"His expertise in the Middle East, India and Sri Lanka markets perfectly aligns with our office's needs," the company said.

"We are confident that Deepak's contributions to our group will strengthen our presence and enhance our capabilities in these key regions."