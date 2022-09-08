IBIA Prepares for Malta Bunker Conference Next Week

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Two of Malta's government ministers will be delivering keynote addresses. File Image / Pixabay

Final preparations are being made for bunker industry body IBIA's conference in Malta next week.

The IBIA Mediterranean Energy and Shipping Conference is being held at the Malta Marriott Hotel & Spa in St Julian's from 13-15 September.

The event will start with a bunker training course on September 13, followed by two days of presentations and panel sessions, a gala dinner and a visit to the Evos tank terminal network and Enemed tunnel underground fuel storage installation.

Keynote speeches on September 13 are being delivered by Miriam Dalli, minister for the environment, energy and enterprise, and Aaron Farrugia, minister for transport, infrastructure and capital projects.

Ship & Bunker managing editor Jack Jordan will be moderating a panel looking at the impact of this year's geopolitical events on the Mediterranean and Black Sea bunker markets.

IBIA is also hosting its Annual Convention 2022 in Houston later this year.

The convention will be held at the JW Marriott Houston hotel on November 15-17. The event will consist of a bunker training course on November 15, followed by a series of keynote speeches, presentations and panel sessions over the following two days.

