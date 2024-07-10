BUNKER JOBS: World Fuel Services Seeks Senior Supply Executive in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday July 10, 2024

Global fuel supplier World Fuel Services is seeking to hire a senior bunker supply executive in Dubai.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience, it said in a job advertisement last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Co ordination with customer brokers on a daily basis
  • Updating internal customer brokers on daily port pricing , supplier avails, market updates and opportunities
  • Co ordinating with customer teams for smooth fixtures
  • Supplier relationship management
  • Developing Pricing strategies outside of the Back to back business.
  • Vessel Tracking (understanding of MINT/Lloyds software is preferred), to identify customers calling/lifting in the region and planning strategies with respective customer teams to target those business.
  • Daily analysis/strategy/reporting of pricing indexes
  • Claims management during supply and post supply by supporting customer teams and suppliers.
  • Contract pricing and strategy building.
  • People management by building relationship with customer teams and suppliers and identifying new business opportunities.

For more information, click here.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com