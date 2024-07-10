BUNKER JOBS: World Fuel Services Seeks Senior Supply Executive in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience. Image Credit: World Fuel Services

Global fuel supplier World Fuel Services is seeking to hire a senior bunker supply executive in Dubai.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience, it said in a job advertisement last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Co ordination with customer brokers on a daily basis

Updating internal customer brokers on daily port pricing , supplier avails, market updates and opportunities

Co ordinating with customer teams for smooth fixtures

Supplier relationship management

Developing Pricing strategies outside of the Back to back business.

Vessel Tracking (understanding of MINT/Lloyds software is preferred), to identify customers calling/lifting in the region and planning strategies with respective customer teams to target those business.

Daily analysis/strategy/reporting of pricing indexes

Claims management during supply and post supply by supporting customer teams and suppliers.

Contract pricing and strategy building.

People management by building relationship with customer teams and suppliers and identifying new business opportunities.

