BUNKER JOBS: World Fuel Services Seeks Senior Supply Executive in Dubai
Wednesday July 10, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience. Image Credit: World Fuel Services
Global fuel supplier World Fuel Services is seeking to hire a senior bunker supply executive in Dubai.
The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience, it said in a job advertisement last week.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Co ordination with customer brokers on a daily basis
- Updating internal customer brokers on daily port pricing , supplier avails, market updates and opportunities
- Co ordinating with customer teams for smooth fixtures
- Supplier relationship management
- Developing Pricing strategies outside of the Back to back business.
- Vessel Tracking (understanding of MINT/Lloyds software is preferred), to identify customers calling/lifting in the region and planning strategies with respective customer teams to target those business.
- Daily analysis/strategy/reporting of pricing indexes
- Claims management during supply and post supply by supporting customer teams and suppliers.
- Contract pricing and strategy building.
- People management by building relationship with customer teams and suppliers and identifying new business opportunities.
