Multi-point Shore Power to Start at Portsmouth Next Year

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Tugboats operating in Portsmouth can already use shore power. File Image / Pixabay

Portsmouth on the UK's southern coast is moving ahead with the installation of a multi-point system of shore power.

When it comes into operation from spring next year, three vessels will be able to operate on shore power -- also called cold ironing -- at the same time, the port's authority has said.

The system will run on renewable energy and have a flexible cable management system to accomodate ships of different sizes, it added.

Brittany Ferries, the port's main user, has two LNG-electric hybrid ferries that will be based at the port.

The French ferry company is expected to be the main user of the shore power system once it is up and running.