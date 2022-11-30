Cold Ironing for Tugs at UK Port

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Tugs, Portsmouth harbour. File Image / Pixabay.

Tugs working in Portsmouth on the UK's southern coast can use shorepower when at the quayside, the local council has said.

The move by the port will see an estimated 131 metric tonnes of carbon taken out of port operations each year.

Shorepower, or cold ironing as it sometimes referred to, is one way for ports to reduce emissions from ships in port. In this instance, Portsmouth International Port (PIP) worked with tug operator SMS Towage to effect the change.

"This is an important step forward for the port," said Elly Howe, environmental and sustainability coordinator at PIP.

Howe added that she hoped the scheme would be extended to meet the power needs of cruise liners and Brittany Ferries' new hybrid ferries.

In addition to reducing the carbon footprint of ports, controlling emissions from ships in port has public health implications.

In Marseilles, public health concerns have help to move the French Mediterranean port to provide shore power to all ships by 2025.