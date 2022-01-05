Delta Energy Hires Dubai Senior Bunker Trader From Pan Marine Group

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire has moved from Cairo to Dubai for the role. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier Delta Energy has hired a senior trader in Dubai from Pan Marine Group.

Abdelrahman Tharwat has joined Delta's Dubai office as a senior marine fuels and lubricants trader as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Wednesday.

Tharwat will be "responsible for developing the business relationship with customers, suppliers and cargo providers in the Middle East, North Africa and Red Sea region," he said.

Tharwat was previously bunkering manager at Pan Marine Group in Cairo, handling the bunker volumes of the company's own fleet as well as building up third-party sales. Before that he served as a senior trader for GP Global in Dubai.