Recycled Bunker Fuel: ISO Compliant and Lower CO2 Emissions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Sludge: resuseable. File Image / Pixabay.

Bunker fuels produced from marine sludge are ISO compliant and have a lower carbon footprint than regular fuel oil, according to the fuel's seller and producer.

Using its own technology, Biofabrik can produce heavy fuel oil, distillates and very low sulfur fuel oil from the sludge, the end result meeting ISO 8217 2017, the firm told Ship & Bunker.

The reconstituted fuel oil has the added advantage of lower carbon emissions when compared to fossil fuel.

"Generated fuels have third party certified inherent carbon dioxide emission reductions," the company said.

The company has been able to enter the marine space with a new generation of equipment that manages a processing yeild of 60% VLSFO and 20% DMA.

The company said that test results from the marine fuels "were very positive" and that it expects to start trading the products soon.