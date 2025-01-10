IMI to Supply Electrolyser for Baltic's First Hydrogen Bunkering Station

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The station is expected to be commissioned by 2026, and will be able to produce 500 kg/day of green hydrogen. Image Credit: Port of Klaipeda

Engineering firm IMI will install a Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) electrolyser at a hydrogen bunkering station being developed by MT Group at the Port of Klaipėda in Lithuania.



The station will have the capacity to produce up to 500 kg/day of green hydrogen using 3 MW of renewable electricity, IMI said in a statement on its website.

The PEM electrolyser will split water into hydrogen and oxygen, with the hydrogen being collected, compressed, and stored for use. The green hydrogen produced will serve as fuel for ship bunkering and power onshore equipment.

"Electrolysers can provide huge benefits to the marine sector, and help to meet the stringent targets set out by the EU as part of the European Green Deal," Mauro Natalini, sales & business development manager at IMI, said.

Green hydrogen will be crucial for shipping decarbonization, but its engine and fuelling technologies are still in development and at an early stage.

The station is expected to be commissioned by 2026, with a total cost of €10.5 million ($10.82 million), Port of Klaipėda said in its website.