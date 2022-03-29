UK Authorities Detain P&O Ferry Over Safety Concerns After Layoffs

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The UK has stepped up port state control inspections of P&O Ferries vessels since the company's staff change. File Image / Pixabay

The UK's Maritime and Coastguard Agency has detained a second ship operated by P&O Ferries over safety concerns after the company fired 800 staff earlier this month.

The MCA has detained the Pride of Kent after it failed a port state control inspection, UK Transport Minister Grant Shapps said in a Twitter post on Monday. On Friday another P&O vessel, the European Causeway, also failed the inspection and was detained.

A further seven P&O vessels will be inspected.

Earlier this month the company fired 800 of its staff without warning, replacing some with agency staff paid less than the UK's minimum wage. Trade unions and politicians in the UK have raised safety concerns over the move, saying the sudden change could risk new crew not being sufficiently familiar with the ships they are serving on.