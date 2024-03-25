Finnish Labour Strikes Threaten Refinery

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ports, trains affected by industrial action. FIle Image / Pixabay.

The Porvoo oil refinery could stop production as an industrial dispute in Finland as storage facilities fill up and raw material transportation is curtailed.

The strikes, which been running for two weeks with no end in sight, have hit the import/export trade as well as railways and ports and are affecting a number of Finnish companies, Reuters reports.

The Porvoo oil refinery is owned by oil and biofuels group Neste. Among the range of products it produces 0.1% and 0.5% sulfur bunker fuel oil, according to its webite.

The argument between labour unions and the government is over labour market and social welfare reforms.