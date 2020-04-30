Suez Canal Temporarily Cuts Fees for Some Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Fees for transiting Suez will be reduced for some over the next two months. File Image / Pixabay

Fees for travelling through the Suez Canal will be reduced for some ships as a means of combating current disruption to the shipping industry, according to the Suez Canal Authority (SCA).

"Taking into consideration the recent situation of the shipping market and global economy, and in line with the Suez Canal Authority's flexible marketing policies which consider the mutual benefits of SCA and its customers, the SCA has decided to increase the incentives for container ships passing through the Suez Canal," the organisation said in an emailed statement.

Container ships travelling from Northwest Europe, Tanger Med and Algeciras to Port Klang, Southest Asia and the Far East will be given a rebate of 17% on normal Suez Canal tolls, the SCA said.

Container ships coming from the Port of Norfolk and ports to the north of it and heading to Port Klang and ports to the east of it will be granted a rebate of 60%, while ships from ports to the south of Norfolk and heading to Port Klang and ports to the east will have a 75% rebate.

Container ships travelling from ports to the south of Norfolk to Colombo and ports to the east will be granted a 75% rebate.

The rebates will be applicable for journeys starting from May 1 to June 30, the SCA said.