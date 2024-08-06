Portuguese MP Highlights Lisbon Cruise Ship Pollution

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Lisbon: tourist destination. Image Credit / S&B.

A Portuguese member of parliament has put the spotlight on cruise ship emissions in the country's capital city.

Lisbon ranks sixth among European countries for high levels os sulphur oxide pollution coming from cruise ship exhausts, Inês de Sousa Real has said citing data from Brussels-based environmentalist Transport & Environment.

Sousa Real has called on the government to limit pollution from cruise tourism, according to a report by local news provider Portugal Resident.

Ports attacting cruise ships can experience higher levels of emissions as cruise ships retain power when docked. Providing facilities for ships to switch to quayside power -- also known as cold ironing -- is regarded as an effective method of restricting air pollution from ships.