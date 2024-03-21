Monjasa Appoints Commercial Manager in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new manager has worked for Monjasa since 2017. Image Credit: Monjasa

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa has appointed a commercial manager in its Dubai office.

Gustavo Ferreira da Costa has been appointed to the role of commercial manager in Dubai as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile this week.

Da Costa has worked for Monjasa since 2017, serving previously as a trader and senior trader.

He had earlier worked as a forex and money market analyst for lender BNP Paribas in Lisbon from 2014 to 2015.

Monjasa has also appointed a trading manager in Dubai this month, with former senior trader Simone Piredda stepping up to the role.