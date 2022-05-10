Russian Connection Means Newbuild Ferry Not Covered

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Insurance: broken connection. File Image / Pixabay.

A new cruise ferry has been grounded following Norway's refusal to exempt the ship from Russian sanctons for insurance.

The ship, Havila Capella, dropped its cover last month after the ship's lease financier, Russia's GTLK Asia, came under sanctions, maritime news provider Tradewinds reports.

A six-month exemption from sanctions to operate had been granted to the ship by the Norwegian government although this did not include insurance.

The government ruled that cover would mean assets being made available to a sanctioned registered owner, the report said.

The situation has forced the ship's owner, Havila Kystruten, to cancel a forthcoming trip starting in Bergen on May 15.