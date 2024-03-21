KPI OceanConnect Appoints Junior Bunker Trader in Rotterdam

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new trader had joined the company's London office as a trainee in July of last year. Image Credit: KPI OceanConnect

Global hybrid marine fuels firm KPI OceanConnect has appointed a junior bunker trader in Rotterdam.

Louis Palmer has been appointed as a junior bunker trader in Rotterdam, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

Plamer had joined the company's London office as a trainee in July of last year. He had earlier worked as a trader for White Swan Data in London and as an apprentice aerospace engineer for Honeywell in Yeovil.

"Louis progressed his career with our internal mobility programme, which gives talented and career motivated employees the opportunity to transfer knowledge and experience between offices worldwide," the company said in the post.

"We're confident that Louis will add significant value to our partnerships in his new role."