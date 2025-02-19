Econowind Secures €1 Million to Scale Up Wind Propulsion for Bigger Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Dutch wind propulsion firm Econowind has secured €1 million ($1.05 million) in funding from the Dutch government-backed Invest International to develop and test larger steel wind sails for deep-sea shipping.

The investment will support the introduction of VentoFoil XL, a 24-30 meter-high steel wind sail designed for ocean-going vessels, the company said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

Econowind has already made inroads in the coastal shipping sector with its 10- and 16-meter sails.

With this funding, it aims to expand into the deep-sea market, where an estimated 50,000 vessels operate. These ships spend extended periods at sea and consume large amounts of bunker fuel, making them well-suited for wind-assisted propulsion.

These sails are like airplane wings and can reduce bunker fuel consumption by up to 15%, Econowind claims.

Two prototypes of VentoFoil XL will be manufactured in Zeewolde and undergo rigorous testing, with completion expected by summer 2027. Testing will take place both at sea and on land to assess performance and safety, ensuring the sails meet regulatory approval requirements.

Econowind says it is already engaging with potential customers to sell its sails.

"Having already delivered over 100 sails for smaller seagoing vessels, it is now time for the VentoFoil XL," Frank Nieuwenhuis, CEO at Econowind, said.