BUNKER JOBS: WFS Seeks Marine Technical Quality and Claims Assistant in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with experience in the marine fuel industry. Image Credit: World Fuel Services

Global fuel supplier World Fuel Services is seeking to hire a marine technical quality and claims assistant in London.

The company is looking for candidates with experience in the marine fuel industry and basic knowledge of 2-stroke and 4-stroke marine diesel engines and fuel handling systems, it said in a job advertisement on Wednesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

As an integral part of the Marine Technical department, contribute in carrying out both short and long term customer support surrounding the consequences of continued procession of Environmental regulations and IMO decarbonisation targets.

Pre and post bunker support enabling the customers to deal in a professional manner with existing fuel challenges, while understanding the new fuel developments.

Support Marine Technical in collecting, documenting and analysis of all claims data and relevant technical information.

Support Marine Technical in collecting and analysing ongoing and developing statutory regulations, plus reshaping the information for internal and external education.

Support the customer's onboard operation; pre bunker, during bunker and post bunker operations in order to minimize challenges and offer practical support in looking at the application of conventional and new/alternative fuels

Support customer and supply executives in the management of quality, quantity, and demurrage complaints and claims. Provide advice and technical support which deliver added value to customers when compared to competitor offerings,

Support with sales and customer teams, commercial and legal, in managing all the Quality claims by reviewing and in-depth analysing of delivery and claims documentation.

Help implement necessary communication strategies for the improvement and awareness of quality issues across all departments.

Assist in internal and external training of employees, customers, and suppliers.

Reinforcing the Company's reputation for having a "best in class" quality team

Support WFS' commitment and initiatives to drive operations that do not harm people, the environment, or the company's physical assets.

Be an active member of the Global Physical Operations Marine Segment.

For more information, click here.