Oman Oil Marketing Starts Operations in Sohar

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Oman: new bunker supply starts. File Image / Pixabay

A new bunker supply point in Oman reported by Ship & Bunker earlier this month has begun operations.

Oman Oil Marketing Company is supplying ships at Sohar in the north of Oman. The biggest bunkering hub in the region is Fujairah.

Ships are fuelled via the firm's 10,000 metric tonne (mt) capacity barge, OOMC executive Christophe El Kati told price reporting agency S&P Global Commodity Insights.

According to El Kati, the port of Sohar has around 3,000 ship calls per year with monthly bunker sales of around 15,000 mt.

El Kati is confident that the port can offer something that Fujairah can't.

"We have flexibility, we have availability, we don't have the wait times for ships to anchor, so we can add value where Fujairah cannot," the senior manager was quoted as saying.

Sohar Port and Freezone is managed by Sohar Industrial Port Co., a 50:50 joint venture between the Port of Rotterdam and Oman.