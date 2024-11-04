Rotterdam's Efficiency Drive Puts Geofence System in Play

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Waalhaven, Rotterdam. File Image / Pixabay.

Global bunkering and shipping hub Rotterdam is using a geofence system as part of the port's just-in-time delivery plans.

Logging a ship in a geofence system provides port authorities with accurate data.

Rotterdam's geofence system is positioned at a distnace of 240 nautical miles around the Maascenter buoy.

"When passing this line, the vessel receives an actual time of arrival in the port-passage planning area, which provides more precise arrival times scheduling and a reduction of waiting times," Rotterdam's port authority said in a statement posted on its website.

Improving the efficiency of port operations is seen as one way of using technology to reduce shipping's carbon footprint.

Citing recent research, Rotterdam has said that just-in-time arrivals during the last 12 hours of a journey have seen box ships reduce fuel consumption by around 4%.