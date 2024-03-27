Alternative Fuels Focus of European Parliament Event

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Alternative marine fuels: in focus. Image Credit / T&E, ECSA.

Shipowners, environmentalists and policy makers are to gather at the European Parliament next month for an event focused on sustainable fuels to shipping.

Bringing clean shpping fuels to the market is co-sponsored by shipowners organisations, European Community Shipowners' Associations, and non-governmental organisation Transport & Environment and hosted by two members of the European Parliament.

A panel at the event, which takes place at European Parliament in Strasbourg on April 9, will have representatives from the European Commission, the Belgian government, shipowners and new fuels providers.

Shipping is recognised as a hard-to-decarbonise sector and sustainable fuels are to play an important role in the sector's decarbonisation efforts. And while the pace of development is speeding up, key obstables, for example ensuring sufficient supply of green fuels when such fuels face competition from others sectors, remain.