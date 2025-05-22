World Fuel Services Middle East Supply Manager Steps Down

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Notani has worked for the company since June 2014. Image Credit: Dinkar Notani / LinkedIn

The supply manager for the Middle East at global fuel supplier World Fuel Services has stepped down from his role at the company.

Dinkar Notani has stepped down as Dubai-based supply manager for the Middle East at World Fuel Services as of this month, he said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

Notani has worked for the company since June 2014, starting out as a broker.

He had earlier worked for Peninsula from 2012 to 2014, for BGH Exim Ltd from 2010 to 2012 and for JM Baxi & Co from 2008 to 2010.

"After 11 incredible years at World Fuel Services, the time has come for me to turn the page and begin a new journey," Notani said in the post.

"Working alongside such talented, driven, and supportive colleagues has been an absolute privilege.

"To the WFS management, my teammates, and partners—thank you for the inspiration and collaboration."