EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Trader in Athens
Wednesday April 27, 2022
The successful candidate will join Monjasa's office in Athens. Image Credit: Monjasa
Global marine fuels firm Monjasa is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Athens.
The firm is looking for candidates with experience either in shipping or in sales, and with fluent written and spoken English, it said in a job advertisement on its website this week.
The advertisement lists the following areas of focus for the role:
- Develop and maintain a solid and stable portfolio of customers
- Ensure optimal customer satisfaction by building solid personal relations and providing specialist advice in bunker solutions
- Provide internal support by surveying ports/regions, tracking vessel movements, and coordinating fuel delivery
- Working on regional projects and ad hoc tasks related to the shipping and oil sectors
The deadline for applications is May 22. For more information, click here.