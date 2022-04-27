BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Trader in Athens

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The successful candidate will join Monjasa's office in Athens. Image Credit: Monjasa

Global marine fuels firm Monjasa is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Athens.

The firm is looking for candidates with experience either in shipping or in sales, and with fluent written and spoken English, it said in a job advertisement on its website this week.

The advertisement lists the following areas of focus for the role:

Develop and maintain a solid and stable portfolio of customers

Ensure optimal customer satisfaction by building solid personal relations and providing specialist advice in bunker solutions

Provide internal support by surveying ports/regions, tracking vessel movements, and coordinating fuel delivery

Working on regional projects and ad hoc tasks related to the shipping and oil sectors

The deadline for applications is May 22. For more information, click here.