BUNKER JOBS: Turkish Firm's New Bunker Division Seeks Junior Trader

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Recruitment firm Consortio RG posted an advertisement for the role on its website on Wednesday. Image Credit: Consortio RG

A Turkish company with a new bunker division is seeking to hire a junior marine fuels trader.

Recruitment firm Consortio RG posted an advertisement for the role on its website on Wednesday, without naming the hiring company.

The firm is looking for candidates with at least one year of experience as a bunker trader.

"With the business moving from strength and gaining acclaim from all corners of the world, this would be a fantastic project to be a part of and a way to accelerate your career with a team of dedicated, ambitious and team-focused professionals," Consortio said in the advertisement.

"As an emerging brand in the bunker sector, it is critical to highlight that the business has full financial backing to fuel and sustain their growth plans."

For more information, click here.