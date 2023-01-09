EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Peninsula Seeks Quality Specialist in Europe
Monday January 9, 2023
The role will be on a remote basis within the European Union. Image Credit: Peninsula
Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula is seeking to hire a quality specialist in Europe.
The firm is looking for candidates with knowledge of marine fuel specifications and quantity measurement, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn. The role will be on a remote basis within the European Union.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Knowledge of marine fuel specifications, standards and test methods
- Knowledge of marine fuel quantity measurement
- Strong analytical skills and attention to detail
- Demonstrated competency with MS Office software particularly Excel
- Sound command of the English language (written and verbal)
- Strong written and oral communication skills
For more information, click here.