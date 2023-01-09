BUNKER JOBS: Peninsula Seeks Quality Specialist in Europe

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role will be on a remote basis within the European Union. Image Credit: Peninsula

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula is seeking to hire a quality specialist in Europe.

The firm is looking for candidates with knowledge of marine fuel specifications and quantity measurement, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn. The role will be on a remote basis within the European Union.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Knowledge of marine fuel specifications, standards and test methods

Knowledge of marine fuel quantity measurement

Strong analytical skills and attention to detail

Demonstrated competency with MS Office software particularly Excel

Sound command of the English language (written and verbal)

Strong written and oral communication skills

For more information, click here.