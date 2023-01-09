BUNKER JOBS: Peninsula Seeks Quality Specialist in Europe

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday January 9, 2023

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula is seeking to hire a quality specialist in Europe.

The firm is looking for candidates with knowledge of marine fuel specifications and quantity measurement, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn. The role will be on a remote basis within the European Union.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  •  Knowledge of marine fuel specifications, standards and test methods
  • Knowledge of marine fuel quantity measurement
  • Strong analytical skills and attention to detail
  • Demonstrated competency with MS Office software particularly Excel
  • Sound command of the English language (written and verbal)
  • Strong written and oral communication skills

For more information, click here.

