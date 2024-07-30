BUNKER JOBS: WFS Seeks Junior Supply Executive in Rotterdam

The company is looking for candidates with experience in trading, shipping or sales, fluent English and at least basic Dutch. Image Credit: World Fuel Services

Global fuel supplier World Fuel Services is seeking to hire a junior bunker supply executive in Rotterdam.

The company is looking for candidates with experience in trading, shipping or sales, fluent English and at least basic Dutch, it said in a job advertisement on Monday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Execute back-to-back bunker trading transactions, ensuring timely and efficient delivery of fuel products to our clients.

Develop and maintain strong relationships with suppliers

Analyse market trends, pricing fluctuations and local port information

Collaborate closely with internal teams such as operations and finance to optimize trading processes and maximize efficiency

Stay updated on industry developments and geopolitical factors affecting the bunker market.

Frequently visit existing and new suppliers.

Be a reliable point of contact for supply requests and transactions

Assist in operational/logistic support where needed. These activities include supplier service, fuel delivery coordination, claims resolution.

