BUNKER JOBS: WFS Seeks Junior Supply Executive in Rotterdam

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday July 30, 2024

Global fuel supplier World Fuel Services is seeking to hire a junior bunker supply executive in Rotterdam.

The company is looking for candidates with experience in trading, shipping or sales, fluent English and at least basic Dutch, it said in a job advertisement on Monday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Execute back-to-back bunker trading transactions, ensuring timely and efficient delivery of fuel products to our clients.
  • Develop and maintain strong relationships with suppliers
  • Analyse market trends, pricing fluctuations and local port information
  • Collaborate closely with internal teams such as operations and finance to optimize trading processes and maximize efficiency
  • Stay updated on industry developments and geopolitical factors affecting the bunker market.
  • Frequently visit existing and new suppliers.
  • Be a reliable point of contact for supply requests and transactions
  • Assist in operational/logistic support where needed. These activities include supplier service, fuel delivery coordination, claims resolution.

For more information, click here.

