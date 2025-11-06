UAE's Khalifa Port to Develop LPG and LNG Bunkering Infrastructure

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new gas terminals planned to begin operations in 2028 will support the bunkering of LPG and LNG. Image Credit: AD Ports

UAE’s Khalifa Port is moving closer to developing LNG and LPG infrastructure to support bunkering of these marine fuels.

AD Ports Group and Nimex Terminals have signed long-term agreements to develop the country’s first private-sector LNG and LPG terminal hubs at the port, AD Ports Group said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

Valued at more than AED 30 billion ($8 billion), the projects will enable Khalifa Port to handle large gas carriers and provide bunkering options for vessels.

The two terminals will be developed in phases over five years, with investments spread across the same period.

The LNG facility will span an area of 130,000 m2 and will provide 400,000 m3 of cryogenic storage, while the 90,000 m2 LPG terminal will offer 280,000 m3 of capacity.

Both will handle import, export, and transshipment operations serving rising Asian demand.

Initial operations are set for mid-2028, reaching full capacity by 2031 for LNG and 2033 for LPG under a phased rollout designed to support long-term trade growth.