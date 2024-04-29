Gibraltar: Black Smoke From Ship's Funnel Causes Upset

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ships passing Gibraltar. File Image / Pixabay.

Reports of thick black smoke from the funnel of a ship anchored at Gibraltar's north mole area are being investigated by the authorities.

The smoke was seen on April 27 by residents who posted footage of the incident online, according to local news provider GBC.

A resident was quoted in the report a saying that heavy exhaust fumes of this magnitude were becoming a regular occurrence within the port area.

The vessel in question was contacted by the port authority for an explanation and was told by the crew that the air-fuel ratio had been incorrect.

The incident is being investigated by Gibraltar's environmental agency. Bunkering had already concluded at the time that the incident occurred, according to the report.