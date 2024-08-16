Peninsula Launches English Channel and North Sea Supply Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has already deployed one tanker for the operation and plans to add a second. Image Credit: Peninsula

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula has launched a new physical supply operation covering the English Channel and North Sea.

The firm has already deployed one tanker for the operation and plans to add a second, it said in an emailed statement on Friday.

The new operation adds to Peninsula's existing supply footprint in Northwest Europe, which covers the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub, Skaw and Copenhagen.

"To manage the expanded supply region, Peninsula has welcomed four highly skilled traders and operators," the company said in the statement.

"Bringing extensive experience and knowledge of the region, the team is already active and keen to utilise Peninsula’s market-leading sales and supply platform to scale-up regional business.

"This expansion underlines Peninsula’s commitment to extending its physical footprint and to offering customers new, tailor-made supply solutions.

"By connecting the new Zeebrugge hub and expansive supply zone to its existing regional coverage, Peninsula further extends its footprint in the Northern European market and increase its capacity to offer flexibility and optionality to its customers."