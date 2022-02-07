BUNKER JOBS: Oman's Hormuz Marine Seeks Bunker Trader

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is seeking to develop Oman as a bunkering hub. Image Credit: Hormuz Marine

Middle Eastern bunker supplier Hormuz Marine is seeking to hire a new sales representative in Oman.

The company is looking for Omani candidates that are recent graduates, it said in a job advertisement posted on LinkedIn on Sunday. The job will cover both bunker fuel and marine lubricant sales.

Hormuz is a physical supplier in Oman, winning the contract to launch physical bunker supply at Sohar in August. The firm is also a physical supplier by truck at Salalah, a back-to-back trader at other ports across Oman, and supports sales to Oman Shipping in conjunction with Oman Oil.

The deadline for applications is February 16. For more information, click here.