TFG Marine to 'Collaborate Closely' With New Mauritius Bunker Supplier

by Ship & Bunker News Team

GRM-EOT is specialising in bunker supply at Port Louis. File Image / Pixabay

Global bunkering firm TFG Marine is set to collaborate closely with a new marine fuel supplier in Mauritius.

GRM-EOT Ltd has recently been awarded a bunkering licence by the Mauritius Ports Authority, TFG Marine said in a LinkedIn post this week.

TFG "is looking forward to collaborating closely to further develop the marine fuel supply offer, including biofuels, for maritime customers from this strategic location in the South Indian Ocean," the company said.

GRM-EOT is specialising in bunker supply at Port Louis, according to its website.

Bunker One announced in September that it was aiming to start supplying bunkers at Port Louis at anchorage and in port from the fourth quarter of this year.