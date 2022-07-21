EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Geoserve Energy Transport Seeks Credit Risk Manager in Dubai
Thursday July 21, 2022
Geoserve Energy Transport is hiring for the profile of Credit Risk Manager based in Dubai.
Prime Responsibilities:
- Implementing/tweaking if need be an overall risk management process for the organization, which includes an analysis of the financial impact on the company
- Evaluating, Analyzing, and Identifying potential credit risks that are affecting various domains within the company particularly on counterparty credit in fuel procurement division.
- Managing and onboarding KYC process for various new counterparties
- Ensure credit procedures and trades are compliant with company and regulatory policy.
- Implementation and continuous improvement of the group credit policy and credit operating procedures
- Risk reporting tailored to the relevant audience in the company
- Conducting policy and compliance audits, which will include liaising with internal and external stakeholders
- Responsible for day-to-day vessel and counterparty checks. Screening of counterparties on global credit risk database.
- Assist in preparing reports and schedules that will be delivered to in-house stakeholders and relevant external parties
- Participate in Quantitative Risk engagements with a Credit Risk focus
- Work effectively as a team member sharing responsibility, providing support, maintaining communication, and updating senior team members on progress
Ideal Candidate:
We are looking for a candidate with an experience in credit risk control with a 3+ year background preferably in the Shipping industry:
- Strong academic background preferably a degree or equivalent in Banking/Finance/accountancy or similar
- Experience in financial and/or legal services either as part of a business or in a consulting capacity to credit risk domain
- Knowledge of compliance, insurance coverage and financial control regulations
- Confident and credible communicator who displays both technical and commercial understanding in the Shipping and Bunker trading business
Skills:
- Good Interpersonal skills and ability to work with cross functional teams to develop, update, and communicate the most effective and efficient credit policy.
- Sense of ownership and entrepreneurship in managing day to day business as well as establish and manage towards medium and long-term objectives.
- Analytical and numerical skills with an eye for detail
- Planning and organizational skills
- Ability to understand broader business issues
- Communication and presentation skills
- Project management and excellent report writing skills
What we are looking for:
We are interested to hear from people with the right attitude for the job! We are looking for a naturally entrepreneurial person that feeds on the energy of a thriving global team. You’ll need a balance of technical and analytical skills, a creative approach to work and strong communication skills.
Kindly send your CV or reach out on contact@get-dmcc.com