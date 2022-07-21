BUNKER JOBS: Geoserve Energy Transport Seeks Credit Risk Manager in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Geoserve Energy Transport is hiring for the profile of Credit Risk Manager based in Dubai.

Prime Responsibilities:

Implementing/tweaking if need be an overall risk management process for the organization, which includes an analysis of the financial impact on the company

Evaluating, Analyzing, and Identifying potential credit risks that are affecting various domains within the company particularly on counterparty credit in fuel procurement division.

Managing and onboarding KYC process for various new counterparties

Ensure credit procedures and trades are compliant with company and regulatory policy.

Implementation and continuous improvement of the group credit policy and credit operating procedures

Risk reporting tailored to the relevant audience in the company

Conducting policy and compliance audits, which will include liaising with internal and external stakeholders

Responsible for day-to-day vessel and counterparty checks. Screening of counterparties on global credit risk database.

Assist in preparing reports and schedules that will be delivered to in-house stakeholders and relevant external parties

Participate in Quantitative Risk engagements with a Credit Risk focus

Work effectively as a team member sharing responsibility, providing support, maintaining communication, and updating senior team members on progress

Ideal Candidate:

We are looking for a candidate with an experience in credit risk control with a 3+ year background preferably in the Shipping industry:

Strong academic background preferably a degree or equivalent in Banking/Finance/accountancy or similar

Experience in financial and/or legal services either as part of a business or in a consulting capacity to credit risk domain

Knowledge of compliance, insurance coverage and financial control regulations

Confident and credible communicator who displays both technical and commercial understanding in the Shipping and Bunker trading business

Skills:

Good Interpersonal skills and ability to work with cross functional teams to develop, update, and communicate the most effective and efficient credit policy.

Sense of ownership and entrepreneurship in managing day to day business as well as establish and manage towards medium and long-term objectives.

Analytical and numerical skills with an eye for detail

Planning and organizational skills

Ability to understand broader business issues

Communication and presentation skills

Project management and excellent report writing skills

What we are looking for:



We are interested to hear from people with the right attitude for the job! We are looking for a naturally entrepreneurial person that feeds on the energy of a thriving global team. You’ll need a balance of technical and analytical skills, a creative approach to work and strong communication skills.



Kindly send your CV or reach out on contact@get-dmcc.com